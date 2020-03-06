|
Iva Alexander Arpin 1939 - 2020
Norwich - Iva Alexander Arpin peacefully departed this life on February 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born January 4, 1939, in New London, CT to William and Gladys Alexander. Iva received Christ as her Savior when she was a teen. She was joined in holy matrimony with Alphage Joseph Arpin Jr. for 50 years. To this union 3 children were born. She was primarily an at home mom, with a 10-year period as a rural postal carrier. Iva loved working with young people and spent 16 years as a Girl Scout leader with CT Trails Council.
She painted, was an expert seamstress, an amazing gardener and rescued all kinds of animals.
She was an accomplished family history researcher for the last 40 years and had the opportunity to work on several archaeological projects with State Archaeologist Nick Ballentoni. Iva was a member of the Faith Trumbull D.A.R. Chapter in Norwich for 14 years. During that time, she led the Gen. Ebenezer Huntington Society Children of the American Revolution, during which time her granddaughter Caitlin served as C.A.R. State President. Together, they created the Gen. Ebenezer Huntington C.A.R. museum located in the Perkins Rockwell House at 42 Rockwell St Norwich. It is the only C.A.R. museum outside of Washington DC.
While leading the C.A.R., her time included 10 years of colonial re-enacting with the children, one of her happiest accomplishments.
Iva served as a volunteer family researcher at the Family History Center in Groton, CT for 22 years. She was a member of the Thomas Stanton Society, the Voluntown Historical Society, the CT Gravestone Network, the McIntosh Clan Society, the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington DC. Her final project, a book entitled Voluntown's Grand Army of the Republic is in publication. She was especially grateful to Linda Johnson and William Boylan for their assistance in editing her book. Iva's work on the restoration of the large G.A.R. drum will be on display in Voluntown for the Tercentennial in 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alphage and leaves behind her children and their spouses, Phyllis and Kirk Nelson, Barry and Anna Arpin, Melanie and Morrie Feick, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. She and "Feige" counted being Memere and Pepere the best role of their lives. Their grandchildren agree wholeheartedly.
Please join her family for a memorial service on Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m. at the Norwich Christian & Missionary Alliance Church at 35 Wawecus Hill Rd. Refreshments will follow.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020