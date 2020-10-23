J. Edward Gagnon 1931 - 2020
Manchester, NH - J. Edward Gagnon, 89, of Manchester, NH passed away on October 18, 2020. Born in Manchester on March 19, 1931, "Ed" was a son of the late J. Arthur Gagnon and Antoinette Lussier Gagnon. He shared 59 years of marriage with his wife, Gertrude (Corriveau), who passed away in 2010. He spent the last nine of his life with his loving companion, Kathleen Bayko of Manchester, NH.
Edward served in the United States Air Force prior to beginning his 35-year career in printing management. His employers included Robertson Paper Box, Montville, CT ; Connecticut Printers, Bloomfield, CT; and, Howell Packaging, Elmira, NY where he retired in 1995.
A loving and devoted father, Edward is survived by his five children, Charles and Pamela Gagnon of Waterboro, ME; Linda (Gagnon) Penkes of East Haddam, CT; Steven Gagnon of New London, CT; Lisa (Gagnon) and Edward Taylor of Ballwin, MO; and Lori (Gagnon) and LTG Leopoldo Quintas, Jr. of Fort Bragg, NC. He is survived by his brother, Leo Gagnon and his wife Sue of Lynn Haven, FL ; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Gary Penkes, who passed away earlier this year.
A private funeral will be held in New Hampshire. Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Edward's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net