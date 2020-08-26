1/1
J. Peter McArdle Jr.
1956 - 2020
Mystic - J. Peter McArdle Jr., 64, of Mystic, passed away of natural causes on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Born in East Hartford, May 2, 1956, he was raised in Bozrah. He attended Fields Memorial School in Bozrah, Norwich Free Academy and completed a post graduate year at Vermont Academy, before attending Boston College.
Peter lived in Morehead City, N.C., Nantucket, Mass., and vacationed at his family's home on Sanibel Island, Fla., before being introduced to sailing and moving to Mystic. He later settled down on Masons Island, where he met some of his greatest friends.
He was a successful builder and business owner for many years, beginning working for his father as a teenager and eventually starting his own business. Peter had a passion for music, fishing, and sports, as his strong athleticism gave him the ability to pick up almost any sport.
He was a member of the Masons Island Yacht Club, Mystic River Mudheads and the Knights of Columbus.
Peter was predeceased by his father, Jerome P. McArdle Sr. and his sister, Ellen Mary McArdle. He is survived by his mother, Dolores E. McArdle of Farmington; his daughter, Mallory Constance McArdle of Mystic; uncle, Calvin (Susan) Cohn of Arizona; his brother, Matthew (Donna) of Bozrah; sisters, Marcy (Edward) Hayden of Old Lyme and Megan (Michael) Parsons of Farmington and his brother-in-law, Dr. Andrew Larkin. Additionally, he is survived by his nieces and nephew, Kristin, Andrew, India, and his great-nephew, Logan; as well as many cousins.
The family would like express a special thanks to Dr. Mike Feltes.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 32 East Main St., Mystic. His burial will follow the Mass at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mystic. There are no calling hours for Peter. The Mystic Funeral Home has care of his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Norwich Free Academy Alumni Association in Peter's name.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
