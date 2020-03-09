|
J. Roland Rondeau 1936 - 2020
Taftville - J. Roland Rondeau passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on March 7, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1936 in Norwich, CT. He is the son of the late Gaspard & Emelia Rondeau, sister Elaine Creamer (Frank) and his brother, the late Alfred and (Irene) Rondeau. On September 1, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, love of his life, Carol (Jones) at Sacred Heart Church. He retired after 38 years at Electric Boat as an outside machinist. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching the UCONN Men's and Women's basketball teams. He was a member of the Jacques Cartier Club and a life time member of the Groton Elks Lodge #2163. He loved horseshoes and partnered with his son, Dan. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carol, his children: Cathy Zane (Thomas), Beth LeBlanc (Glenn), Dan Rondeau, Maureen Rondeau, Tracy (finance, Joe Funaro.) His grandchildren: Kristopher, Amanda, Katy, Phalen, Ryan, Evan, Luke and predeceased by David Zane, great-grandchildren, James and Emeilya. Visitation will be at Godere Funeral Home 21 North 2nd Ave. Taftville on Thursday March 12, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church Taftville at 11:00am. Burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Roland Rondeau to Hartford Healthcare at Home, Center for Hospice Care 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020