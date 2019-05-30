|
|
Jackie King DIED - 2019
Cromwell - Jackie King, 61, a former Norwich resident, died peacefully on May 27, 2019.
He was a kind, caring person with a great sense of humor. His journey through life was not always easy but he had many special people in his life who loved and cared for him.
A graveside service will be held today, May 31st, at 10:00 am at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Tpke, Norwich. Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 30 to June 1, 2019