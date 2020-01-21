|
|
Jacqueline Pfeifer 1942 - 2020
Jacqueline Jean Pfeifer, at the age of 77, died on January 3, 2020 after her battle with Dementia. Jacquie is survived by her sister, Marilyn Voeltner, her two children Nicholas Pfeifer and wife Jennifer, and Erika Haynes and her husband Kent Tedford and five grandchildren: Alexander Pfeifer, Molly Haynes, Madeleine Haynes, Mabel Haynes, and Maxwell Haynes.
Jacquie was born on May 30, 1942 in Berlin, Wisconsin, to Otto and Naomi Zander, and grew up in Berlin. After Jacquie moved to Norwich, Connecticut in 1971, she worked as a teacher at an elementary/middle school, but ultimately spent the entirety of her career with the YMCA. From her work as a lifeguard and fitness instructor, to running the YMCA's of Southeastern Connecticut as Chief Executive Officer, Jacquie was passionate about her work, mission, and relationships with her friends and the community. She worked diligently to make her community a better place and dedicated most of her time with the Rotary Club and volunteering on projects and tasks throughout Norwich. At the end of her career, Jacquie was one of the most successful businesswomen in the area, and a force to be reckoned with.
In her family life, Jacquie was a loving and supportive mother, but an even more amazing grandmother to her five grandchildren. Any opportunity she could take to spend time with family was never overlooked or passed by. She always knew how fortunate she was to have the ones she loved around her. In her social life Jacquie had many dear friends, adopted a 'no rest' attitude, and was constantly on the move.
Whether it was a hiking trip, a bike ride, dancing, gardening, a paddle on the river or ocean in the kayak, or traveling the world, she enjoyed life to the fullest and did so to the very end.
Jacquie's family members are very thankful to all who extended support and love during the progression of her illness. We ask that you share your stories, memories, pictures, and random thoughts of Jacquie for the family at [email protected] We would also ask that in lieu of flowers that you donate to the at - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901. No services are currently scheduled; however, any future public arrangements will be shared. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting with arrangements. For more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020