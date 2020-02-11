Home

Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Derby, CT
James B. Caulfield Obituary
James B. Caulfield 1928 - 2020
Derby - James Benedict Caulfield (aka "The Ceco Kid"), age 91, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford.
Jim was born in Hartford on March 1, 1928. He was the son of the late Charles Caulfield and Dominica "Joan" Mingoia.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Dolores Honor (Gemino) Caulfield, and by his sons James, Jr. (Nancy) of South Glastonbury; Gary (Bobette Moore) of Milford; and his daughter, Jackie Cahill (George) of Branford; and half-brother Charles ("Boats") Caulfield. Jim was a loving grandfather to Halle and Molly Wilson; Eric Caulfield (Patricia); and Nina Kruse (Thad); and great-grandchildren Kaelie and Abigail Caulfield; and Cole and Tate Kruse.
Friends may greet the family at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby, on Friday evening from 4 to 7 pm. On Saturday, his procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 am for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 am at St. Jude Church, Derby. Burial with full military honors will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby.
Memorial contributions can be made in James B. Caulfield's memory to the Emmett O'Brien Scholarship Fund, 141 Prindle Ave., Ansonia, CT 06401.
To leave online condolences, go to www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
