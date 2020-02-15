Home

Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
James E. Horan


1932 - 2020
James E. Horan Obituary
James E. Horan 2020
Killingworth - James Edward Horan, "Jim" age 87, of Killingworth passed peacefully into eternal rest on February 12, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann (Neuberger) Horan. Loving father of Edward (Pam), Catherine, and Michael (Jen) and grandfather to Nathaniel, Connor, and Joshua Horan and Madison and Ryan Poulin. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Jim proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy aboard various aircraft carriers including the USS Intrepid. He will be remembered as a devoted educator and Administrative Principal.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. Memorial gifts in Jim's name may be made to an Alzheimer's Research Organization.
To view his full obituary, share a memory or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
