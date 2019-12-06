|
James E. Rabbitt 1933 - 2019
Danielson - Danielson- James Edward Rabbitt, 86, passed away Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019, Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT.
James was born in Pawtucket, RI on Jan. 24, 1933 the son of the late Florence G. (Robertson) and Charles A. Rabbitt. James is survived by his loving wife Dorothy A. (Dokton) Rabbitt. In addition to his wife, James is survived by his sons Timothy Rabbitt, wife Linda & grandson John of Stuart, Florida & Jamie Rabbitt, wife Lena & grandson Conner of Hebron, CT; brother Charles Peter Rabbitt of Sterling, CT. He is predeceased by his sisters Dolores Ravenelle (Sterling, CT) and Pat Beaulac (Plainfield, CT).
James honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as a navigator & radio operator aboard a Boeing KB-29 Superfortress. After his service in the Air Force, he attended the University of Connecticut and then was employed by Kaman Aerospace for over 30 years in Moosup & Bloomfield, CT. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter with his faithful English Springer Spaniel by his side. He enjoyed rooting for UCONN, Red Sox and Patriots. He also enjoyed watching his grandson Conner competing in various golf tournaments throughout New England. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He brought a smile to those who knew him and will be dearly missed.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at St. James Church in Danielson, CT on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 10:30AM. Burial with military honors will follow at All Hallows Cemetery in Moosup, CT. Calling hours will be held on Sunday Dec. 8th from 4:00-6:00PM & Monday 9:00-9:45AM at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield, CT. Flowers and/cards may be sent directly to the funeral home, attention Rabbitt Family.
online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019