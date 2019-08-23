Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
James F. McArdle Obituary
James F. McArdle 1944 - 2019
Bozrah - James F. McArdle II, 74, passed away on August 22 at the house that he built, surrounded by his loving family. He had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.
He was born in Manhattan, NY, the son of the late James F. McArdle and Mary (Gaffney) McArdle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Carmelle Kennedy McArdle, sons James F. McArdle III of Brooklyn, NY and Conor K. McArdle of Bozrah, daughter Margaret McArdle and her husband Sean McNamara of Shrewsbury, MA, and Christopher McArdle of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Fionna and Gavin McNamara.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. on August 26th at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London. Online condolences may be shared at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes, 752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike in Oakdale on August 27th at 10:00. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
