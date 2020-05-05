|
James G. Le Boeuf 1970 - 2020
Jewett City - James "Jimmy" G. Le Boeuf, 50, of Jewett City passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 30, 2020.
He was born in Niskayuna, NY, on March 3, 1970, son of the late George and Peg (Hynds) Le Boeuf. Jimmy attended schools in Griswold, Norwich, and the ARC of New London.
Jimmy was a love to his family and all that knew him. A smile, a hug, and an infectious laugh was always his thing.
He loved singing along to the Beach Boys, swimming with the family, and watching his favorite movies and TV shows, Grease and Happy Days.
Jimmy is survived by his sisters, Cathy La Casse and husband Jim of Griswold, Cindy Le Boeuf and Carol Tripp of Jewett City, and his brother, David Le Boeuf and wife Diane of Jacksonville, Fla. His nephews and nieces include, Christopher and Meghan La Casse and their children Adelaide and Declan; Danielle La Casse, Devon Tripp and Dylan Tripp.
Aside from his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his grandparents, James and Margaret Hynds, George and Eva Le Boeuf, and niece, Nicole Catherine La Casse.
A funeral will be held at a later date when everyone can join as a family and honor their brother, uncle, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Mary's food Bank of Jewett City would be appreciated.
Leffler Funeral home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 5 to May 7, 2020