Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Yaworski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Yaworski II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Yaworski II Obituary
James J. Yaworski II 1938 - 2020
Canterbury - James John Yaworski II, age 81, formerly of Canterbury, CT, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jim took his place at the head of the line at the great MAC Truck factory in heaven, after his passing at Preferred Care in South River, NJ, with his beloved daughter Alice at his side.
Born July 27, 1938, in Norwich, CT, Jim was the eldest son of the late Rose and James Yaworski Sr.
Jim was the former CEO of Yaworski Inc, Trucking, and Real Estate all located in Canterbury, CT.
He loved his antique trucks, Native American Indian artifacts, and trains.
Jim is survived by his six children, Alice Yaworksi of East Brunswick, NJ, Lee Yaworski, Wendy Graley, Charles Yaworski, and Sherry Burns, all of Canterbury, CT, and James Yaworski III of Brooklyn, CT, along with and his brother Denis Yaworski also of Canterbury. In addition, Jim is survived by 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Due to the many restrictions currently in place a memorial service for Jim will take place near his beloved hometown of Canterbury at a later date. A future notice will announce the time and place of the service. At the memorial service, his family and friends will join together to celebrate the life and "The Legend", that was James Yaworski II.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -