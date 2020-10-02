James J. Yaworski II 1938 - 2020

Canterbury - James John Yaworski II, age 81, formerly of Canterbury, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Jim took his place at the head of the line at the great MACK Truck factory in heaven, after his passing at Preferred Care in South River, N.J., with his beloved daughter Alice at his side.

Born July 27, 1938, in Norwich, Jim was the eldest son of the late Rose and James Yaworski Sr.

Jim was the former CEO of Yaworski Inc., Trucking and Real Estate, all located in Canterbury.

He loved his antique trucks, Native American Indian artifacts, and trains.

Jim is survived by his six children, Alice Yaworski of East Brunswick, N.J., Lee Yaworski, Wendy Graley, Charles Yaworski, and Sherry Burns, all of Canterbury, and James Yaworski III of Brooklyn, along with and his brother, Denis Yaworski, also of Canterbury. In addition, Jim is survived by 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A funeral procession will start at the corner of Packer Road and Butts Bridge Road, Canterbury, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at Packerville Baptist Church, 228 Packerville Road, Plainfield, at 2 p.m.

Please make a donation to Packerville Baptist Church in Jim's name or to the American Truck Historical Society of America. Jim will have a memory brick in the garden at the ATHS. Please contact Jodi Kersten 816-891-9900.



