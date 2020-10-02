1/1
James J. Yaworski II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Yaworski II 1938 - 2020
Canterbury - James John Yaworski II, age 81, formerly of Canterbury, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Jim took his place at the head of the line at the great MACK Truck factory in heaven, after his passing at Preferred Care in South River, N.J., with his beloved daughter Alice at his side.
Born July 27, 1938, in Norwich, Jim was the eldest son of the late Rose and James Yaworski Sr.
Jim was the former CEO of Yaworski Inc., Trucking and Real Estate, all located in Canterbury.
He loved his antique trucks, Native American Indian artifacts, and trains.
Jim is survived by his six children, Alice Yaworski of East Brunswick, N.J., Lee Yaworski, Wendy Graley, Charles Yaworski, and Sherry Burns, all of Canterbury, and James Yaworski III of Brooklyn, along with and his brother, Denis Yaworski, also of Canterbury. In addition, Jim is survived by 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A funeral procession will start at the corner of Packer Road and Butts Bridge Road, Canterbury, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at Packerville Baptist Church, 228 Packerville Road, Plainfield, at 2 p.m.
Please make a donation to Packerville Baptist Church in Jim's name or to the American Truck Historical Society of America. Jim will have a memory brick in the garden at the ATHS. Please contact Jodi Kersten 816-891-9900.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved