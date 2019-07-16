Home

Tillinghast Funeral Home
25 Main Street
Central Village, CT 06332
860-564-2147
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Carey Cemetery
208 South Canterbury Road
Canterbury, CT
James L. Swan


1929 - 2019
Canterbury - James L. (Midge) Swan passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1929 in Windham, CT to the late Grover and Stella (Bartizek) Swan. He worked at American Thread and then at Kaman Aerospace as an expediter until his retirement in 1991. He is survived by his brother Mert and his sister Sharon. He was predeceased by three brothers. There will be a graveside service at 11:00AM at Carey Cemetery 208 South Canterbury Road, Canterbury on Saturday July 20, 2019. All are welcome to come celebrate his life. Tillinghast Funeral Home 25 Main Street Central Village is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 16 to July 18, 2019
