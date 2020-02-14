|
|
James LeClaire 1934 - 2020
Land O Lakes, Florida -
Jim formerly of Jewett City, CT passed away surrounded by his family on February 8, 2020 in Lutz, FL.
Jim graduated from Griswold High, He graduated from both University of Connecticut (BA) and Florida State University (MA). He worked as a Teacher, a Coach and an Athletics Director at GHS for 35 years. As coach at GHS, Jim led the Wolverines to six state titles in baseball as well as numerous League titles in Football and Basketball.
Jim served his country in the US Army for 27 years retiring as a Colonel.
Was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Jim truly led a life of service to his family, his faith, his country, his hometown and his beloved Griswold High.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Faye of 57 years.
Jim is survived by his brother Paul, children Lynne, Jim Jr, Bill, Kathleen and there spouses. Jim has five grandchildren and one great grand daughter.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Land O Lakes, FL at Our Lady of the Rosary. An Intentions Mass will be held at St Raphael's in Englewood FL on March 16 at 830 am followed by Interment at 1:00pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota FL. Arrangements are by Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Jewett City CT Little League. Donations can be mailed by check to Jewett City Little League, Coach LeClaire Gift PO Box 204 Jewett City, CT 06351
On-Line link is available as well at:
https://paypal.me/coachleclairejcll?locale.x=en_us
The family of Jim wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the countless well wishes, prayers, and condolences from Jim's family, friends, students and communities
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020