Attorney James N. Scheibeler 1934 - 2020

Plainfield - Attorney James N. Scheibeler, age 85 passed away peacefully at his home on June 16, 2020. James was the son of the late USN retired Captain John Jacob Scheibeler, and Margaret F. Winchester Scheibeler. James was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Winchester Scheibeler.

James leaves behind his beloved wife of 37 years, Arline Doyle Scheibeler. James also leaves behind his loving son, Eric Scheibeler, daughter, Shelly Margaret Scheibeler, grandchildren, Adam, Rachel, Hannah and several great grandchildren and nieces. James served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, distinguishing himself as a rifle marksman. He received the Connecticut Wartime Veterans Service Medal in recognition of his honorable and selfless service. He attended the University of Connecticut and was admitted to the Practice of Law in 1962. His law office was located in Danielson, CT. He was a lifetime member of the Putnam Fish and Game Club, the Pachaug Outdoor Club the American Legion Post 91 and he was also a member of the Elks for many years.

He captained the USA Alaska Army Rifle Team at the National matches in 1956 and went on to teach rifle marksmanship and safety for many years to countless local youths of who were invited to the Olympic Training Center for national competition. He also captained college rifle teams from Brown University and UCONN. During his later years of practicing law he focused primarily in elder law, helping many grateful clients. He will be remembered as a generous man and an attorney who worked endless hours to benefit and assist his clients.

Jim enjoyed playing golf and especially loved the ocean and sailing. He sailed many times off the coast New London and Mystic, CT. He valued spending time with his wife at their home in Plainfield, and held dear, time spent with his son Eric and his grandchildren. Jim loved animals, bird watching and treasured the companionship of his devoted dogs.

Services will be private.



