James P. Kudelchuk
1950 - 2020
Voluntown - James P. Kudelchuk, 69, passed away on May 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He survived by his wife of 43 years, Doreen (Chojnacki) Kudelchuk and his children, James P. Kudelchuk Jr., his wife Kerri (Watkins) Kudelchuk, grandson, Jaxon Stone Kudelchuk of Long Island, NY, and his daughter, Joelene Kudelchuk of (who follows the sun). Jim was predeceased by his father, George, and mother, Yadvina. He leaves three living brothers, George, Thomas, (sister-in-law) Kerri, and David, (sister-in-law) Louise of Griswold.
Jim graduated from GHS in 1968. Afterwards to attend Ellis Tech and Thames Valley. Jim worked at Davis-Standard in Pawtucket, CT, where he worked as a mechanical engineer and sales coordinator. He was known as a hard working man with a light-hearted sense of humor.
Jim enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends, cooking and working on his home at Beach Pond. He was always the first and last man in the lake at each season's change. Jim was a silent warrior who didn't always say much but when he did, his words were filled with strength, love and laughter.
Jim leaves behind a lifetime of knowledge, smiles shared, and many favorite recipes (not only for delicious meals, but recipes for life). May his light shine on.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478,Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Celebration of life will be held at his home, Bennett Road, Voluntown, CT, 06384, at 2 p.m.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
