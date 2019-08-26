Home

Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
James P. Vandale Obituary
James P. Vandale 1948 - 2019
Sterling - James P. Vandale, 71, of Sterling, CT passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 26, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Renae (Lefebvre) Vandale. Born on February 28, 1948 in Putnam, he was the son of the late Roland and Kazmiera (Grzysiewicz) Vandale. He has resided in Sterling for the past 38 years.
James was a tool and die maker at the J M Tool Co., Brooklyn for many years and was most recently a security guard at the New England Laborers' Training Academy in Pomfret for 10 years until illness forced his retirement.
Besides his wife he is survived his children, Travis J. Vandale of Danielson, CT and Dawn Williams of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, his siblings Roland "Danny" Vandale, Jr. (Joan), Mark Vandale (Deborah), Nancy Young and her husband Dan and his grandchildren, Gabrielle, Casey, Nikki, and Calvin.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in James' memory to South Killingly Fire Department, P.O. Box 31, Danielson, CT 06239, would be appreciated. Share a memory at gagnonand costellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
