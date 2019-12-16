|
James "Cheapet" Roy 1934 - 2019
Woodstock - James L. "Cheapet" Roy, 86, formerly of North Gate Rd., died Sunday December 16, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Jean M. (Cayer) Roy. Born in Webster, MA, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Alice (Cyr) Roy. On August 29, 1953 at St. Mary Church of the Visitation he was united in marriage to the former Jean M. Cayer who predeceased him on August 28, 2011.
Mr. Roy worked in his earlier years as a laborer at Putnam Woolen and Peasley Construction. He then went on to be a driver for Deary Brothers Dairy, Sealtest Ice Cream, and Guida Dairy where he was affectionately known as "The Ice Cream Man". In his retirement years he enjoyed being a driver for Cargill Chevrolet.
He was a member of Foresters of America, and enjoyed playing cards at the Elks, cribbage, Country music especially the oldies, UCONN Huskies, and traveling to Maine.
James is survived by his children, Richard G. Roy and his wife Marjorie of Woodstock, Michael E. Roy of Owls Head, ME, and Deborah H. Lucier and her husband Gaery of Putnam; his siblings, Richard R. Roy and his wife Ruth of Woodstock, Evelyn Preston and Karen Duquette both of Putnam; seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Kyle, Jennifer, Ryan, Avery, Eliza, and Wyatt; seven great grandchildren, Ezra, Dathan, Evan, Addison, Kiely, Quinn, and Autumn; a dear companion, Barbara Tessiero of Putnam; and many great friends and acquaintances. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Jean M. (Cayer) Roy; and his siblings, Wilfred and Francis Roy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with James' family from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. on Saturday December 28, 2019, in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:30a.m. Burial will follow in Munyan Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019