|
|
James Staplins, Jr. 1934 - 2020
Putnam - James H. Staplins, Jr., 85 of Putnam, CT passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Davis Place in Danielson, CT. He was born July 6, 1934 in New London, CT. Son of the late James H. Staplins, Sr. and Emily (Biltcliff) Staplins. He was the beloved husband of Adele Rita (Tetreault) Staplins they were married on April 18, 1960 in St. Mary's Church Putnam, CT. James was employed by the State of Connecticut D.O.T. as a heavy machine operator for over 30 years. James loved his family and enjoyed his time with his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.
He leaves his wife Adele Staplins of Putnam, CT; his son James J. Staplins and his wife Darlene of Pomfret Center, CT; his daughter Denise Staplins of Putnam, CT; his grandchildren Eric Staplins of Pomfret Center, CT, Amanda Bernier of Putnam, CT, Angela DiPasquale and her husband Josh of Pomfret Center, CT and Andrea Bernier of Putnam, CT. His great grandchildren Savana, Axton, MacKenzie and Ryder. His sister Emily Allard and her husband Richard of Putnam, CT. He was predeceased by a grandson Christopher Staplins in 2008 and his sister Margaret Tupplin.
Calling hours will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020