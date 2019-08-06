|
|
James W. Gilbert 1950 - 2019
Dayville - James W. Gilbert, 69, of Dayville, CT passed away August 6, 2019. Born May 1, 1950, to the late Robert and Gloria (Greene) Gilbert.
Jim attended St. Mary, Putnam High School and QVCC. He was a Life Scout and former Assistant Scout Master of Troop 25 in Putnam and a proud father of two Eagle Scouts. In his younger years he worked as paper boy for the Norwich Bulletin, then for Woodstock Line Co., McClellan, Joy's Orchards, Bradley Provision Co. and for Garneau's Slaughterhouse. Jim enlisted in the US Navy in 1968 and served on submarines U.S.S Tigrone (AGSS419) and Thomas Jefferson (SSBN618). He was honorably discharged in 1972 as an E5 Commissary man.
Jim married the love of his life, lifetime partner and best friend Deborah (Daigneault) in 1972. She survives him. Jim later was employed by the State of Connecticut at QV Fish Hatchery and Mashamoquet and Quaddick State Parks.
He had a love of the outdoors; hunting, fishing, clamming, gardening, surfing and woodcutting. He was a partner at the East Putnam Tree Farm and Braken Wynd, a summer cottage. Jim was a longstanding member of the Pomfret Rod and Gun Club, American Legion Post 13, Putnam Elks Pitch League and a Communicant of St. Joseph Church in Dayville.
Jim leaves behind his children Kelly Gilbert, Jonathan Gilbert and Justin Gilbert (Alli); his grandchildren Andrew Chappell, Evan, Carter, Sawyer, Menden and princess Calla Gilbert; friends Don, Dave, Gary, Randy K., Billy L., Ted H., Maynard Z., Stoge, Walt S., Ray D., Mike N., John F., E.J., Capt. AL, Kate, Marissa and Ken O'Kars; siblings Bob (Donna), Dave (Pat), Terry (Norman) Gary (Mary), John (Pat), Cathy (Pat), Cricket (Bill), Timothy (John), Dennis, Kevin, Paul (Mary Ann) and Keith (Tory); mother-in-law Mildred Daigneault. Also numerous nieces and nephews. From Jim "Happy Trails". In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jim's Memory to Northeast Cancer Fund of DKH, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260 or to the Jimmy Fund, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Po Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Calling Hours will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30 AM in St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Elmvale Cemetery, Woodstock, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019