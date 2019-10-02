|
|
Jamison G. Lathrop 1976 - 2019
Bozrah - On Wednesday, September 25th, SFC Jamison George Lathrop, 42, of Bozrah unexpectedly left this world for the next. He was born in Norwich on October 30th, 1976 and grew up in Bozrah attending Fields Memorial School, where all his children have also attended. After graduating from Norwich Free Academy in 1994, he attended Three Rivers Community College and then UCONN in pursuit of a degree in Natural Resources Wildlife Management Engineering.December 1st, 1995 Jamison enlisted in the CT Army National Guard, and he loved being a Soldier. From 1995 to 2000 he was in Alpha Battery, 2/192nd Field Artillery as a Traditional Guardsman then transitioned to the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program as a Recruiter. He reclassified his specialty to Powertrain Repairer and Non-Destructive Testing Evaluator with the 1109th TASMG in Groton. During this assignment he was deployed overseas from 2008-2009. Most recently he served as the Readiness NCO of Delta 1/169th Aviation where he served until his death. Previously, Jamison was involved in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and he formerly volunteered with both the Bozrah and South Windham Volunteer Fire Companies. He liked to think he knew everything and shared his knowledge with everyone he encountered. His children share his love of the outdoors, camping, gardening, music and animals.
Jamison leaves behind his wife Andrea McGuire Lathrop, and their five beautiful, strong, talented children: Hannah McGuire, Jamison Jr, Julia, Abigail and Samantha Lathrop. Collectively referred to as the "fire team" or "squad." He is also survived by his parents, Earl and Charlene and brother, Brandon.
Those wishing to attend services in support of his family can gather on Friday, October 4th, 1:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Norwich, 81 E. Town St. Norwich, CT 06360. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CT National Guard Foundation, Inc. at https://ctngfi.org or to the charity of your preference. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019