Jane A. Lathrop 1929 - 2020
Norwich - Jane A. Lathrop, 91, of Uncasville, formerly of Norwich, beloved wife of the late Lawrence H. Lathrop, Sr., passed away at Apple Rehab-Orchard Grove on May 17, 2020.
Born in Pawcatuck on January 9, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John and Jane (Lawton) Johnson. She later moved to Norwich, and throughout her life, Jane worked hard to raise and support her family. She was a complete family woman and dedicated her life to being a kindhearted and compassionate mother and caregiver. Jane always made time for anyone who wanted the pleasure of her company, and was never in short supply of hugs to show her appreciation for those in her life. She found great joy in sewing, knitting, cooking and entertaining family and friends. A caring and gentle soul, Jane would do anything for anybody, and she will always be loved and remembered as the best wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could ask for.
Jane is survived by her children, Lawrence Lathrop, Jr., Sharon Benoit, June Gural, Sandra Preston and her husband Terry, and Donna Pepper; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Lloyd Johnson, and her sister, Aleta Parks.
Jane's family will celebrate a private burial ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Ste. 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is in care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 19 to May 21, 2020