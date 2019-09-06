|
Jane Lillian Clifford 1935 - 2019
Norwich - Jane Lillian (Vars) Clifford (84) of Norwich passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by family. Jane was born May 14,1935 in Westerly Rhode Island, the first child of Priscilla Nichols and Wilbur Everett Vars.
She is survived by five daughters, Priscilla Botchis(Larry Neuser), Carolyn McNeil(Andrew),Susan Paul, Alison Milligan(Michael), Melissa Clifford, and nine grandchildren, Janina(Sam), Matthew, Joshua, Kyle, Shayne, Austin, Colton and Elijah, and two great-grandchildren, Leon and Raine. She also leaves a sister, Diane Castillo of Haddam, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her life will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church 248 Broadway, Norwich CT on September 14 from 11-1 pm. For more on Jane's life go to http://www.woyaszandson.com/
