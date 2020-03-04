|
|
Jane S. Cook 1956 - 2020
Rockport, Texas - Jane Susan Cook, age 64, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020.
She was born February 23, 1956, at Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT, to William and Genevieve Couture. She is survived by her brother William K. Couture.
She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Griswold High School, graduating in 1974. She attended two years at Lion Gate in Westerly. She always had a fun and adventurous story to tell about her years in Jewett City. She was so thankful and found so much joy in the life-long friendships that were formed.
Jane was a dedicated and loving mother to Sarah Jane Glenn. Her and Sarah Jane were more than mother and daughter, they were best friends. She was kind, strong, and hard-working. She has touched many people's lives throughout her life.
She built All's Well Catering because she loved to throw a good party and help others create great memories. She was happy and fulfilled to be able to be part of Bastrop, Texas, and the surrounding communities by providing catering services.
She was married to Howard Cook on May 2, 2015, with a fun and vibrant celebration at Bastrop State Park. Her and Howard recently moved to Rockport, Texas. They were in the process of building their dream home by the beach. She will be watching over Howard's progress and will rejoice when she can see their dream become their reality.
Jane was the loving mother to Sarah Jane Glenn, Brittanie Cook, Tiffany Cook, Kimberly Cook, Billy Wayne Cook, Kayla Titus and Heather Ivanoff and her treasured pets Bear, Grover, and Oscar. Jane was also the grandmother to Cadance Titus, Mackenzie Cook, and Sophie Harrison (the most adorable Yorkie you'll ever meet).
Her family will all dearly miss Jane. She was always such bright and positive presence. From Jane's high school yearbook, "Happiness is like a butterfly. The more you chase it, the more it eludes you. But if you turn your attention to other things, it comes softly and sits on your shoulder".
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Jane Cook on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Jacques Cartier Club in Jewett City.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020