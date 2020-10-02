1/1
Jane T. Wuorio 1924 - 2020
Plainfield - Jane Thayer Wuorio, 96, of Central Village died September 21, 2020 at Colonial Health and Rehab in Plainfield, CT. She was born June 2, 1924 in Waterville, Maine to Frank L. and Marian (Drisko) Thayer. Jane was the beloved wife of Jarli A. Wuorio who predeceased her in 1991. She was a graduate of Plainfield High School and Katharine Gibbs in Boston. Jane took tax and accounting courses at the University of Connecticut and was a graduate of the National Institute of Tax Practice. She was a self-employed tax practitioner, an Enrolled Agent with the United States Treasury, and a member of several tax associations. Jane was an active member of the Central Village Congregational Church and thoroughly enjoyed her church family. She was the loving mother of daughter Nancy T. Wuorio of Rocklin, CA, and sons James J. Wuorio of Nashua, NH and John D. Wuorio of Norwich, CT who survive her. Jane also leaves behind five granddaughters, Christine E. Johnson of Roseville, CA, Kathryn A. Johnson of Rocklin, CA, Amy M. Robinson of Hampton, NH, Erica L. Neal of Tampa, FL, Rebecca J. Curtain of Quincy, MA, one grandson, Eric Wuorio of Norwich, and two great-grandchildren, Joseph J. and Ava J. Robinson. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Sally E. Johnson in 1955, her brother Frank L. Thayer Jr. and her sister Betty T. Johnson. Tillinghast Funeral Home 25 Main St. Central Village is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. tillinghastfh.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillinghast Funeral Home
25 Main Street
Central Village, CT 06332
860-564-2147
