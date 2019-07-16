|
Janet Lynn Cochran 1976 - 2019
Norwich - Janet Lynn Cochran, 43, of Norwich, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2019. Janet was born in Norwich, CT on March 31, 1976, a daughter to Robert V. Cochran and Joyce E. Patridge.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her daughter Autumn Rose Wojcik; brother Donald Barcomb II, Grandmother Rose Mary Cochran, Mother and Father-In-Law Carol and Bob Wojcik; and beloved pets Diamond and Toddy.
Janet will be truly missed by all who loved her. Friends and family are invited to visiting hours on Thurs. July 18, 2019 from 5-7:00PM at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00AM on Fri. July 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Willimantic, CT. http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 16 to July 18, 2019