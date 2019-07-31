|
Janet Paprota 1941 - 2019
Brooklyn - Janet Paprota, 77, of Brooklyn, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Westview Health Care Center on Monday, July 29th.
The daughter of the late William Earl and Ona Sadauskas Wright, Janet was born September 28, 1941 in Northampton, MA. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter; by her son, John; and her brother Donald Wright.
Janet leaves her son Steven Paprota of Davidsonville, MD; her son Michael Paprota and wife Kathleen of Brooklyn, CT; her daughter Lynn Collins and husband David of Brooklyn, CT; and her daughter Susan Tischofer and husband Michael of Coventry, CT. She is also survived by six grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Joshua Paprota, Justin Paprota, Jesse Paprota (and wife Josephine), Ryan Perreault (and wife Cassandra), Nicholas Perreault, and Vanessa Tischofer; two great grandchildren Jayden and Jane Paprota.
A calling hour will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 in Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson from 8:30-9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at Our Lady of LaSalette Church, Brooklyn. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wauregan. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019