Janetta Kolat 1934 - 2020
Norwich - Janetta Ann Kolat, age 86, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Orchard Grove in Montville. She was born on February 18, 1934 in Youngstown, OH to the late Frank and Helen (Hughes) Meyers. She was married to Harold Pinkerton. He predeceased her.
Janetta is survived by a son Earl Pinkerton of Norwich, a daughter Yvonne Pinkerton of Jewett City, a daughter Helen Fouse and her husband Thomas of Oakdale, and a daughter Eva Semmelrock and her husband Bruce of Bozrah. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Lorrie, Christy, Sherri, and Tammy, great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Joshua, Diamond and Crystal, and great great grandchildren Kiona and Kamaya. She is predeceased by a brother Frank Meyers and sister Virginia Moyer, Theresa Italiano, and Loretta LaBrie. She will be missed by all, including her dear friends Nina and Pete Bochese and their boys.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery. Please visit www.churchandallen.com
to leave an online condolence for Janetta's family.