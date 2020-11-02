Janice "Jan" P. DeFord 1932 - 2020

Pardeeville, Wis. - Janice "Jan" P. DeFord, of Pardeeville, WI, formerly of Uncasville, CT, passed away at home surrounded by her family Tuesday October 27, 2020.

She was born August 20, 1932 in Norwich, CT, the daughter of Fredrick and Jenny (Fargo) Perkins.

Jan graduated from NFA/WMI in 1952. She worked all her life as a dedicated CNA, retiring at the age of 74. Jan was united in marriage to Thomas A. DeFord, Sr. on August 2, 1957. As a military wife, she relocated several times while managing to give birth and raise seven children as well as continuing to work full time as a CNA. She passed on her love of care giving to her daughters. Baking and giving to others was her passion. She won numerous awards at fairs for her pound cakes and is well known for her German potato salad. Jan's first love were her children and her children's friends who called her "ma". Her door was always open and the coffee pot was always on.

She is survived by her children Deborah Walker of Pardeeville, WI, Thomas A. DeFord Jr. of Oakdale, CT, Diana Shallenberger of Pardeeville, WI, Brian DeFord, Sr. of Oakdale, CT, Fredrick DeFord of Uncasville, CT, Pamela Sue Hackley of Portage, WI, Tammie (David) Fuller of North Franklin, CT; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and brother Fredrick Jr. (Eleanor) Perkins of Uncasville, CT. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Thomas Sr.

Per Jan's wishes, memorial services in Pardeeville, WI as well as Uncasville, CT will be announced/held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at the CCHC in Wyocena, WI for their love and compassionate care of mom.



