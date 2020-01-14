|
Janice T Wentworth 1938 - 2019
Mrs. Janice T. Wentworth age 81 years young, passed away on December 12, 2019, under the care of Catholic Hospice in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. and laid to rest at Bushnell National Cemetery. She was born on March 22, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts to Lawrence and Geraldine (Hogan) Tarbox. She moved from Norwich, CT to Lecanto, FL in 2003. Janice was a member and held many positions within the Women of the Moose, Bozrah, CT. Janice was a private, big-hearted, family-oriented person who was non-judgmental, kind and strong. She was always on the go and had a beautiful giggle. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Roy, her parents, and brother Robert Tarbox. She is survived by sons: Roy (Susan) Wentworth III of Norwich, CT, and Ryan (Stephanie) Wentworth of Riverview, FL, daughter Rosemarie Works of Lecanto, FL, 5 brothers: Richard Tarbox of FL, Larry (Linda) Tarbox of Canada, William (Gloria) Tarbox of FL, Edward Tarbox of NH and Paul (Marilyn) Tarbox of CT., 4 sisters: Marilyn Tatro of CT, Barbara Sullivan of NH, Geraldine (Richard) Staley of WI, and Suzanne (Michael) Duff of FL., 5 grandchildren: Stephen, Sheena, Samantha, Bennington and Kristen, and 2 Great Grandchildren: Sharlotte and Sebastian. A memorial will be held in CT. at a later time. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Catholic Hospice at www.catholichealthservices.org/donate/. Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
