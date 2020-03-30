|
|
Jason A. Taylor 1982 - 2020
Moosup - Jason Taylor died unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020. He leaves behind his life partner Vanessa Mercado and children Austin, Ashley and Andrew. He is survived by his mothers Patty and Marianne Hawkins of Moosup , his father Gerald Taylor USMC, retired, of San Antonio, TX, his sisters Becky Taylor, Sarah Laferriere and Sammi Hawkins. His brothers David Rosenberg and Anthony Hawkins USMC. His maternal grandmother Lucille Williams of Moosup. Also his friend, confidant and mentor Ray Coombs of Westminster Tools.
There are no calling hours. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020