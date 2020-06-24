Jason N. King 1983 - 2020

ASHFORD - Jason Nicholas King of Ashford, Conn., 37, went to be with his Lord on April 27, 2020.

Jason was born April 7, 1983 in New Haven, Conn., to Peter and Melinda Basto King. A 2001 graduate of Woodstock Academy, he worked as a skilled carpenter and became versed in plumbing and electrical.

He made his home in Maine, Rhode Island, East Killingly, Eastford and Ashford. Jason was a gentle soul, always eager to say a kind word and lend a helping hand. Nature was his soul mate. In the woods with Ox, his loving golden lab, was where he felt most comfortable.

Jason is survived by his parents, Peter (Springfield, Mass.) and Melinda King (Ashford, Conn.) His brothers, Peter (Woodstock, Conn.) and Brandon King (Eastford, Conn.) and his Grandparents, Dana Basto (Woodstock, Conn.) and Marieann MacGinnis (Auburn, Mass.).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason's memory may be made to The Evangelical Christian Ctr., 574 Ashford Center Road, Ashford, CT 06278.

Memorial service to be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastford Baptist Church, 133 Union Road, Eastford, CT, 06242.

In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required for attendees and social distancing will be practiced.



