Jayne L. O'Toole 1945 - 2020
Putnam - Jayne L. O'Toole, 75, of Putnam, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Lanessa Health Care in Webster MA. She was born April 12, 1945 in Putnam, daughter of the late Arthur Raymond and Elna (Law) Tourtellotte. Jayne was the beloved wife of John "Jack" O'Toole. They were married December 19, 1986 at the Putnam Baptist Church in Putnam, He died July 2, 2007.
Jayne graduated from Central Connecticut State with a Bachelor's degree and received her Master's degree from UCONN. Jayne taught in Thompson, CT, New Hampshire and Oxford, MA. She was a lifelong member of the Putnam Baptist Church and was on the Library Board of the Putnam Library. She loved to travel to Bermuda, Canada, Nova Scotia, France and various places in Europe. With her cousins she drove across the US. Before her husband died they traveled the Intercoastal Waters in Alaska. Jayne enjoyed reading and going out for lunch with her friends, going to church and liked spending the summers on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire with her husband. She enjoyed the Red Sox and enjoyed going to spring training in Florida.
Jayne is survived by her sister-in-law Carol Tourtellotte of Florida, niece Sandra DeLoge-Murdock, great niece Brettany Murdock, cousins Ruth Kneier of Putnam, Karen (Charlie) Dimock of Woodstock, Lynne (Tony) Foote of Woodstock, Myrtie (Randolph) Blackmer of N. Grosvenordale, Carol (Joe) Kudzal of N. Grosvenordale and Robert (Debbie) Chandler. She was predeceased by her husband Jack, her brother John Tourtellotte, and nephew Brett DeLoge.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Putnam Baptist Church, 170 Church Street, Putnam. Burial following in Putnam Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the Putnam Baptist Church, 170 Church Street, Putnam, CT 06260. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com