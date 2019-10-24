|
Jean A. Dauphinais 1931 - 2019
Norwich - Jean A. Dauphinais, 88, of Norwich, CT, returned home to his heavenly Father on October 22, 2019. He was born in Danielson, CT on August 19, 1931, the son of Elphege Dauphinais and Germaine Barrette Dauphinais. He was an altar boy at St. James Church in Danielson, CT and attended St. James School and Killingly High School. "John" served in the U.S. Infantry in Korea from September 1952 to August 1954. He was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge for action that he served in the war.
He was united in marriage on May 30, 1956, to Doris LeBlanc Lassonde. He became the father of Doris' two children, Ellen and Paul Lassonde. John and Doris had to daughters, Anita Marie Dauphinais and Doreen Dauphinais Murdock. John was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Norwich where he was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the choir for 47 years. He worked for Rose City Cleaners as a presser for 12 years and then worked for the Norwich Public Utilities for 31 years. John loved to sing and go fishing.
He is survived by his daughter Doreen Dauphinais Murdock of Griswold CT, his son Paul H. Lassonde and his wife Edie of Merritt Island, FL, grandchildren, Michelle Gonzalez, Consuelo Gaines, John Paul Lassonde, Coby Murdock and Cleazoe Murdock Malek and 6 great grandchildren, Anthony Gaines, Allicia Gaines, Michael Gonzalez, Ella Gonzalez, Taylor Hanes and Jack Malek, brother Roger Dauphinais and wife Eleanora, Phillip Dauphinais and wife Nancy, Sister Loretta LeBlanc and husband Gerard LeBlanc and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Doris, daughters Ellen and Anita, bothers Lucien and Rene Dauphinais and his sister Irene Trahan. John loved living at St. Jude Commons in Norwich. He made many friends and actively participated in numerous events while living there. John's family would like to thank the Directors, Nurses, CNAs, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Kitchen and recreational staff at Colonial Health and Rehab in Plainfield, CT for the care, love and consideration that they showed John during his last days.
Calling hours will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at the Cumminings Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff Street, Norwich CT. A celebration of life mass will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Norwich, CT at 10am.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019