Jean Bawza 1936 - 2019
Lisbon - Jean Bawza passed away at her home May 27, 2019. She was born in Norwich October 6, 1936 the daughter of Leo and Wanda (Baranowski) Bouley. Jean had been employed as a Nurses Aide at the former Summit Convalescent Home in Jewett City for many years. On October 9, 1993 she was united in marriage to Connie Bawza, who survives her. Besides her husband Jean is survived by a son Paul F. Morrissette, Jr., five daughters Sherry Bowley and her husband Roland, Kathy Bernier and her husband Ray, Cindy Blakely and her husband Gilbert, Tammy Beaudoin and her husband Aaron, and Paula Morrissette, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her first husband Paul F. Morrissette, Sr. Funeral Service to be held at Godere Funeral Home 21 North 2nd Ave. Taftville Monday June 10th at 11:00 am. Burial is private. Visitation that morning is 10:00 am until time of service.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 1 to June 3, 2019