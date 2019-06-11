|
Jean Carroll Elizabeth Lukin 1929 - 2019
Plainfield - Lukin, Jean Carroll Elizabeth, 89, of Oneco, CT passed away on June 11, 2019 at Waterview Villa in East Providence.
She was born on July 15, 1929 in Providence, RI a daughter of the late Edward B. and Mary (Allen) Carroll of Oneco.
She was employed by William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT for 35 years in the Emergency Room admissions department. Jean was educated in the Plainfield school system and also completed many college courses at night. She was an avid reader and gardener. Her passion for her family and friends was infectious. She always thought of others before herself.
She leaves sons Peter J. Lukin of Waltham, MA and Stephen G. Lukin of Providence, RI. and daughter in law Anne Marie Lukin. She was the proud Grandmother of Jordan Lukin also of Providence, RI. She was predeceased by brothers Edward J, Thomas A., James F., Richard A. and Gerald J. Carroll.
Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7pm at the Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman Street to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 11 to June 13, 2019