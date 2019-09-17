|
|
Jean H. Soja 1953 - 2019
Plainfield - Jean H. Soja 66, beloved wife of 45 years to Louis J. Soja, Jr. passed away Sept. 15, 2019. She was born April 16, 1953 in New York, NY a daughter of the late Theodore and Agnes (Rezac) Siska and had resided in Plainfield since 1978. Jean was a graduate of QVCC, she enjoyed tap dancing, crocheting and stamping beautiful cards. She volunteered at the Moosup soup kitchen, was a member of the St. John Church Ladies Guild and the "Lunch Bunch". Jean was proud to be a published author. Besides her husband she leaves a son Justin Soja and his companion, Caitlyn Buchanan; a daughter and son in law Jessica Soja and Roger Young; a grandson Jamison Soja; a sister Diana Mias, her husband, Kenneth and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her furry friend, Isabella. A Memorial Mass will be announced and celebrated at a later date in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. Burial will be private and there are no calling hours. In Lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Center for Hospice Care 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360 or The . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019