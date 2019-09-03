|
Jean K. Finn 1922 - 2019
Norwich - Jean K. Finn, 97, died peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Orchard Grove Rehab facility in Uncasville, CT. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on May 23, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Earl and Florence Kane.
A longtime resident of Norwich, Jean graduated from Green Mountain College and worked for more than 30 years in the insurance industry, most recently at Silverman and Stockton Insurance. Throughout her years working, Jean helped countless people and made many friends. In her free time, she enjoyed good conversation, going out to eat with her sister Barbara and niece Jean and most of all, spending time with her family. A longtime member of the Park Congregational Church, Jean was an active member until her later years.
Jean will be most remembered as the loving and nurturing center of her family. In 1948, Jean married Robert M. Finn and together they had three children, Robert Jr., Barbara Jean and Thomas. Jean was a dedicated wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother and aunt to her children, her grandson, her great grand-children and her many nieces and nephews.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Robert of Norwich, CT; her infant son Robert Jr; her daughter Barbara Jean of Norwich, CT; her brother John Kane of Norwich, CT and her sister and best friend Barbara Casey of Norwich, CT. She is survived by her son Thomas Finn and his wife Ellen of Bozrah, CT and their daughters Kelly and Janel; her grandson William Howard whom she raised, his wife Kari and their children Logan and Evan of Norwich, CT; her niece Jean Casey and her son John of Norwich, CT, as well as many extended family members she loved dearly.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Park Congregational Church, 283 Broadway Norwich, CT 06360. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 6th, from 5-7 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Donations in her memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019