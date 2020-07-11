Jean Paul LeBlanc 1932 - 2020

Lisbon - Jean Paul LeBlanc, 87, formerly of Lisbon, CT, died peacefully in his sleep at Beechwood Rehabilitation in New London, CT on the morning of Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a long journey with dementia.

He is survived by his four children, Mary of Niagara Falls, NY; Donald of Norwich, CT; Norman of Topsham, ME, & Patricia of Largo, FL. He leaves behind seven grandchildren & several great grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, Gerard of New London, CT, and three sisters, Therese Dunn of Uncasville, CT, Annette Armstrong of Jewett City, CT & Geraldine Catillo of Norwich, CT. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, & cousins, as well as their prodigies.

He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Belliveau); his parents, George & Leonie (Landry); four brothers, Edward, Ola, Leonard & Roger, and four sisters, Doris Dauphinais, Ethel Belliveau, Geraine Lassonde & Stella Brine.

Born on April 2, 1932 in Memramcook, New Brunswick, Canada, the 11th of 13 children, he grew up on the family farm with his brothers and sisters. At the age of 14-years-old, he worked as an apprentice carpenter with his father for a few years. His sister, Doris, offered to sponsor him so he could move to the United States becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen on September 4, 1954.

During the Korean War, he was inducted into the U.S. Army on October 12, 1952, proudly serving until honorably discharged as a Corporal on November 30, 1954. For his years of service, he received the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star; the United Nations Service Medal; & the National Defense Service Medal.

He was married to Margaret Belliveau on January 29, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown, CT. While working several jobs he learned the English language & received his High School diploma. For a short period of time they owned & operated Krispy Cream Donuts in Norwich serving the "Best donuts in town." After 34 years, he retired from Electric Boat (General Dynamics) in Groton, CT; working for many years as a carpenter in the Model Shop. He became a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Jointers of America (Union # 1302) on January 15, 1959. He resided in the family home in Lisbon, CT until he could no longer care for himself. For a little more than four years, he has resided at Beechwood Rehabilitation Center in New London, CT.

Funeral services will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the LeBlanc Family Reunion Committee for future reunion activities.



