Jean Paul Michaud 1938 - 2020
Griswold - Jean Paul Michaud passed on Monday, February 17, 2020, surrounded by his family, joining his love Jeanne.
He was born the oldest of thirteen siblings to Therese (Beaulieau) Michaud and Omer Michaud, on February 6, 1938, in St. Hubert, Quebec, Canada.
Before moving to Connecticut, John Paul was a lumberjack in the Canadian woods, a farmer on the family farm in Lejeune, Quebec, and picked potatoes in northern Maine.
John Paul moved to Taftville, and then finally to Occum, Connecticut. He was married to Jeanne D'Arc (Ouillet) Michaud in St.Juste du Lac, Quebec, Canada, on September 2,1967.
He worked building homes here in southern Connecticut, and then for thirty years with Bouton Services on Fishers Island building exclusive homes there as well as still building and remodeling homes here in Connecticut till he was in his early seventies, alongside his brothers, son, nephews, and many fellow French Canadians.
Jean Paul was a patient mentor and teacher to many that were eager to learn his trade and skills.
John was a man of God, continuing his bible studies well into his older age, he was called "the monk", by his wife. He was a fourth degree member in the Knights of Columbus of Taftville, CT.
Jean Paul enjoyed being with family here and in Canada, traveling often to see family back in Canada.
He will be forever missed by many, as his son Marco would say that he was his, "Rockstar." He leaves behind to treasure the many good memories, and stories to be told. He was recently predeceased by his wife, Jeanne. He leaves his three children, daughter Shirley Long, (Scott) Woonsocket, RI, son Marco (Jean) Griswold,CT, son Jimmy (Adria) Hannibal, NY. and his five grandchildren, Alyssa, Jonathan, Jillian, Avery and Cameron. He also leaves two brothers and seven sisters, many, many nieces and nephews here and in Canada. He was predeceased by his brothers, Norman, Emilien, and Norbert Michaud.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, February 24, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church in Occum, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Sunday from 2-4 P.M.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020