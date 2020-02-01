|
Jean S. Bishop 1929 - 2020
Monson, ME/Thompson CT - Jean Rodwell (Saunders) Bishop, 91, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Thompson, CT on January 30, 2020. She was born January 27, 1929, in Hartford, CT, to the late Albert E. and Florence (Waterhouse) Saunders of East Hartford, CT. She was raised on School Street in East Hartford and graduated from East Hartford High School in 1947. She fondly remembered her summers as a child near the ocean in Black Point, CT and her love for the ocean. She married the love of her life Herbert I. Bishop on August 21, 1954 in Niantic, CT. They first made their home in South Windsor, CT before moving to Monson, ME where they raised their four children. She was passionate about crocheting, knitting and gardening, collecting recipes and she loved to ride on the back of a motorcycle. She was a fan of New England sports, especially the Patriots and Tom Brady.
She is survived by her two sons, Scott Bishop of Gardiner, ME, Brett Bishop and his wife, Mary, of Marshfield, MA; Daughter, Susanne Witkowski and her husband, William, of Thompson, CT; five Grandchildren, Terri Bishop and Sarah, Audrey, Logan, Blake Witkowski; and two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Avery Archambault. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Herbert Bishop, her son Kentt Bishop, her brother, Albert Saunders and her sister, Florence (Saunders) Allard.
A memorial service will be held on Monday February 3rd from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT 06260. Arrangements are in the care of the Smith and Walker Funeral Home. A spring burial is planned at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Day Kimball Hospice, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020