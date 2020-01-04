|
|
Jeanette L. Maplesden 1922 - 2020
Montville - Jeanette Lucille Maplesden, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Atria Crossroads Place in Waterford.
Jeanette was born on December 9, 1922, to Byron and Edna (Stott) Fargo of Norwich and was a longtime resident of Montville. She attended Norwich Public Schools, a proud graduate of the NFA Class of 1940. She was a communicant of Christ Episcopal Church in Norwich. On February 14, 1941, Jeanette married her husband, George Thomas (Tom) Maplesden in Norwich.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Stergio and her husband, Michael of Salem, CT; two granddaughters, Dana Gustley Cosgrove and her husband, Jay of Farmington, NH, and Kristin Stergio of Oakdale, CT; and four great-grandchildren, Seth and Riley Hart, Jarrett Kapilotis, and Trevor Lamirande. In addition to her husband, Jeanette was predeceased by her son, Thomas Maplesden, daughter, Gail Maplesden, and granddaughter, Traci Beth Hart. Jeanette's family would like to thank the staff of Atria Crossroads Place for their 3 years of kindness, friendship and care, and expresses their gratitude to the staff of VITAS Healthcare who cared for her in her final days.
Jeanette's funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020