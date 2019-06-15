|
|
Jeanne E. Lucier 1942 - 2019
Danielson - Jeanne E. Lucier, 77, of Danielson died Monday June 10, 2019 at W. W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. Beloved wife of Joseph G. D. Lucier for 55 years, they were married, July 4, 1963. Born in Norwich on May 22, 1942, daughter of the late Joseph and Emanuella (Varieur) Paradis.
Jeanne grew up in Plainfield and moved to Danielson after marrying her husband. She was a 1959 graduate of the Putnam Catholic Academy. She was a Communicant of St. Johns and St. James Churches. Jeanne worked for Blumenthal Hardware, Plastic Wire and Cable and CBT and Fleet for 37 years retiring in 2003 as a Bank Teller. Jeanne loved dancing to Polka with her husband. She played Pitch, Yahtzee, enjoyed Swimming and playing the organ. Jeanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family and friends meant the world to Jeanne. She enjoyed serving her community and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She leaves her husband Joseph, children Donna Jean Grauer and her husband Gregory of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Marc Alan Lucier and Melinda Smith of Tampa, FL, grandchildren Stephanie Hoyt and her husband Shawn, Dane Grauer and his wife Schaeffer, Alana, Vanessa and Olivia, great grandchildren, Aiden and Caroline, sisters in law Jacqueline and Delores, numerous nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her sister Sr. Priscilla Paradis. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, especially her family. May she rest in the arms of Angles.
The Funeral will be Monday, June 24 at 10 AM from the Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 23 from 2 - 4 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 15 to June 17, 2019