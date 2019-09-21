|
Jeanne E. White 1922 - 2019
Norwich - Jeanne E. White, age 97, of Norwich, passed away at Hartford Hospital on September 18, 2019. She was born in Garden City, New York on May 30, 1922, daughter of the late Burt and Carolyn (Camman) Eichell. She married her husband John H. White in July 21, 1945 in Malverne, NY. He predeceased her in 1997.
Jeanne had a wide variety of interests. She was an avid gardener, loved cooking and entertaining, enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Patriots and the UConn girls basketball, and always had a book to read. Throughout her life she enjoyed decorating her home, and arts and crafts.
She is survived by daughters Jaclyn White of Salem, MA., and Dorna Clark of Richmond, VA., grandchildren Jason Clark of Hagerstown, MD, Lauren Clark of San Diego, CA, Amy Garmon (Eric) of Richmond, VA., David Finocchio (Elizabeth) of Anchorage, AK, and Peter Finocchio of Monterey, CA. She also leaves behind a great grandson Ian Garmon.
Funeral services will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jeanne's honor to Hartford Hospital "The Stroke Center" 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, Ct 06102-5037. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the White family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019