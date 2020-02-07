|
|
Jeanne I. Barber 1939 - 2020
Lisbon - Jeanne I. Barber, of Orchard Grove Rehabilitation Center, was reunited in heaven with her late husband, Donald Barber, who predeceased her by just 4 short months on February 5, 2020.
Jeanne was born on January 3, 1939, at the W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT. She was the youngest daughter of the late Alphonse Viens and Annette (Tessier) Viens.
Jeanne fought a long, hard battle with Alzheimer's, which robbed her of everything, but never took the memory of her family. Until the very end, she knew all of her children, grandchildren and siblings. She waited until all of her 6 children were by her side before she drew her last breath.
Besides raising a large family, Jeanne spent many years working beside her husband at Wyre Wynd. She had a love for nature, especially butterflies. She also loved to sit by the nice warm woodstove and crochet blankets, some of which she donated to the local hospital for the babies.
Her face would light up when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would come to visit, as she loved the little ones.
Jeanne is survived by her six children, Bradley Barber and his wife Suzanne of Voluntown, Donna L'Homme and her husband Mark of Griswold, Allison Wood and her husband James of Lisbon, Gregg Barber and his wife Debbie of Voluntown, Holly LaFleche and her husband Dave of Lisbon and Tammy Barber of Griswold; sister Rachel Ibbison and brother Normand Viens. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Jeanne was predeceased by her brother, Robert Viens, and sister, Alice Lisee.
Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over, she became a butterfly.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lisbon, CT. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020