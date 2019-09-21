|
Jeanne L. Cote 1934 - 2019
Colchester - Jeanne L. Cote 84, of Colchester and formerly of Taftville and Baltic died Wednesday afternoon September 18, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. She was born in Taftville on November 18, 1934 the daughter of the late Wilfred and Regina (Clocher) Labrecque. Jeanne dedicated her life as a homemaker for her family. On May 30, 1955 she married Leo E. Cote at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville who died on May 20, 1997. She is survived by her son Michael Cote and daughter Carol Blatchford, both of Baltic, granddaughter Holly Sierpinsky and her husband Dillion, great grandchildren Gracie and Waylon and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Deo and Albert Labrecque and sisters Doris Paradis and Rita Zglobis.
A calling hour will be held Tuesday, September 24th from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Baltic.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019