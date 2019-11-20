|
Jeanne Lonardelli 1934 - 2019
Norwich - Jeanne F. Lonardelli, 85, of Norwich, completed her earthly journey on November 19, at William W. Backus Hospital. She was born in Norwich on June 13, 1934, to the late John Francis and Lucia (Couture) Cousins. She was married to Jack Lonardelli, who died in 2016, for 65 years. Jeanne and Jack lived continuously in the home that Jack built for their family on Mohegan Park Road in 1958. For many years they enjoyed their retirement traveling throughout the country and abroad. Their eldest son, John Lonardelli, predeceased them in 1998.
Jeanne graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1952. She worked as a school aide for the Norwich Public Schools and also for 10 years at Lux Bond Green at the Mohegan Sun.
Jeanne will be missed and held in the hearts by all who knew her as a warm and loving woman who helped raise her three younger sisters before she raised her own family. She was a creative soul who shared her talents with her children, friends, and extended family. Jeanne was always willing to offer her cheerful help and assistance to all of her acquaintances. Her rosy cheeks, fierce heart, and incomparable spirit are a legacy of their own.
She is survived by her daughter Laura Lonardelli of Salem, her sons Steven and James Lonardelli of Norwich, grandchildren Ryan Krodel of Newton, MA, and Lindsay Krodel of Uncasville, and her great grandson RJ. Jeanne is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Sullivan of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico, Linda Cousins of Mill Valley, California, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Dorothy Silverberg.
Family and friends are invited to join Jeanne's family at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of her life will be in the same place on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Those who wish to honor Jeanne are invited to make donations to a .
Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com for more details or to leave an on-line condolence for the Lonardelli family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019