Jeanne Mackie 1925 - 2020
South Killingly - Jeanne S. Mackie, 95, of Brooklyn passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Colonial Health & Rehab in Plainfield. She was born in Hartford on March 7, 1925 daughter of the late John R. and Winifred (Wilbur) Mackie. Jeanne grew up in Sterling but lived most of her life in South Killingly and Brooklyn. She worked as a hairdresser for Betty Rose in Plainfield, and after many years retired from American Optical in Southbridge, MA. She was a life-long member of the United Protestant Church in Sterling, serving as Clerk and organist. She leaves a brother Arthur Mackie of Montville, foster brothers Dudley (Carol) of Ashford, and Lincoln (Janice) Cooper of Sterling, foster sister, Carolyn Cooper of Ballwin, MO. Although she never married, she was a caring, loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and George Mackie, and sisters Barbara, Patricia, and Cynthia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project PIN, PO Box 936, Moosup, CT 06354. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020