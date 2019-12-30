|
|
Jeanne Michaud 1946 - 2019
Norwich - Jeanne D'arc (Ouillet) Michaud of Norwich Ct, was born in St. Juste du Lac, Quebec, Canada. She passed unexpectedly and entered eternal life with Christ on December 24th 2019. She was married to John Paul Michaud on September 2nd 1967 in her hometown. For their honeymoon as Jeanne always reminded us, they came to Connecticut in 1967, where John had been working to settle and raise a family, first in Taftville and then in Occum. Jeanne and John's children were born and raised here. Jeanne completed her formal education here in Norwich, an accomplishment that she was so proud of. Then onto work at Caldors department store, then to Ace Hardware in Norwichtown and finally retirement. Jeanne's door was always open to those that lived near and afar, whether it was family or friends or all their children's friends. She had a warm heart and always gave selflessly. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with family nearby and in Quebec, especially with her beloved sister Lucille and brother-in-law Conrad Castonguay in St.Louis du Ha! Ha! She will be dearly missed by many. Jeanne is survived by her love Jean Paul, and her three 3 children and their spouses: daughter Shirley Long, (Scott) Woonsocket Rhode Island, Son Marco (Jean), Griswold, Connecticut, Son Jimmy (Adria) Hannibal, New York, brothers Charles Ouillet of Montreal, Canada and Lucien Ouillet of Rumoski, Canada, five grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews here and in Canada. Jeanne was predeceased by her sister Lucille.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Church in Occum, meeting directly at Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Thursday from 5-7 P.M.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020